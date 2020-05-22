Coronavirus : Modi Government distributed 6.8 crore free LPG cylinders during lockdown

Narendra Modi Government has distributed 6.8 crore free LPG cylinders during Coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry of Petroleum informed about the development. The Narendra Modi government had announced to distribute free LPG cylinder to the PMUY beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) scheme during lockdown.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed about the development and said, “During April, 2020, Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) have delivered 453.02 lakh cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under PMGKP. As on 20.5.20, OMCs have delivered total 679.92 (lakh) cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under the package.

The beneficiaries were given funds in advance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their accounts, so that there was no difficulty in availing this facility. The Corona Warriors- personnel working in the supply chain of LPG cylinder delivery- have not only been ensuring timely supply of cylinders, but also creating awareness amongst the beneficiaries about the hygiene and various health guidelines.”