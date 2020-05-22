Coronavirus : Woman claims her COVID19 positive husband missing, Hospital says he was cremated

A woman from Hyderabad has alleged that her husband who was admitted in hospital after being infected by coronavirus is missing.

As per report, Alampally Madhavi, who resides in the Vanasthalipuram colony, posted her grievance on Twitter mentioning Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao claiming that her 42-year old husband, who was a rice-mill worker, had been missing after he was admitted to the hospital.

She said that her husband was admitted to King Kothi hospital on April 27 and was later shifted to Gandhi hospital on April 30.

The woman and her two daughters were also admitted in the Gandhi hospital for treatment of coronavirus infection. They were discharged on May 16.

The hospital authorities have claimed that her husband who was suffering from bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome when found coronavirus positive, had succumbed to the disease on May 1. Following his death, he was cremated the next day by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities after informing the family of the deceased.