Covid-19 Updates: 424 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

424 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. Omani news agency ONA reported this on Friday quoting the Health Ministry.

The newly diagnosed cases include 191 Omanis and 233 foreigners. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has reached at 6794.

In the last 24 hours,two Omani citizens aged 65 and 70 died of COVID-19. This has taken the death toll in the country to 32 . The total recoveries from the disease in Oman have reached 1,821.

Oman has banned all gatherings during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Violations are punishable by a fine of 1,500 Omani riyals.