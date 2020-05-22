Covid-19 Updates: India’s Coronavirus tally crossed 1.18 lakh

The total number of coronavirus patients in India has reached at 1.18 lakhs. As per the data updated by the union government the total number of cases has reached at 118,447.

In this 66330 are active cases. The death toll has reached at 3583, The total recoveries has reached at 48534.

1751 new COVID19 positive cases, 27 deaths reported in Mumbai today; total positive case rise to 27,068: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vn6E4K2W7Q — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state. In the last 24 hours, 2,940 new coronavirus has been reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state has reached at 44,500.

In the last 24 hours, 857 patients recovered from the infection . The total count of recovered cases jumped to 12,583. The death toll in Maharashtra stands at 1,517.