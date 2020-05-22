Covid-19 Updates: Qatar announces 1830 new coronavirus cases

1,830 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar. This was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of coronavirus cases has been rised to 40481. Two more deaths due to coronavirus has been also reported. The death toll has reached at 19.

Qatar also announced 605 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 7,893, leaving 32,569 active cases. A total of 175 COVID-19 patients are now receiving intensive care treatment.

A total of 180,642 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country.In the last 24 hours, 5,160 tests were conducted.