Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of affected areas Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of “cyclone-hit” areas on Friday, official sources said. A powerful cyclone Amphan tore into West Bengal, leaving 72 people dead and thousands homeless, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

The fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. Odisha government officials estimated it has affected around 44.8 lakh people in the state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Modi to visit the state. “I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas,” Banerjee said. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.