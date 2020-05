Edenville Dam in Michigan, USA has been collapsed due to heavy rain. The dam collapsed on Tuesday. Thousands of people had been evacuated due to this.

An aerial video of the incident has been shared on social media. And the video has gone viral. The video shows an aerial view of water flowing over the former Edenville Dam wall.

Michigan has been witnessing heavy rains over the past days . Two rivers in Michigan, the Tittabawassee River and the Rifle River have been flooded.