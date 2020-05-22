Former RBI governor says support for migrant labours not enough: Basic necessities not met

Basic necessities not met in the stimulus package: The union governments fat Rs 20.9 lakh stimulus package is narrowed to just a strand width when it reaches the labours and daily bread earners – the strata most affected by the lockdown.

The migrant labours are left with only free food grains to barely raise their bend backs, the former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said the worst hit of the Indians-which constitute the daily wagers have to be supported with money to buy milk, vegetables, cooking oil and pay rent. The world is facing the greatest economic emergency and almost any resource is inadequate, he said.

The labour workforce has to be properly taken care as they are the primal engine of a nation.”I think it is particularly so in the case of India because we have years of economic drift in which our growth had slowed, our fiscal deficit has gone up. There is a lot more we need to do to put the economy back on track. We have to pull all stop,” he said in an interview to Karan Thapar for news portal ‘The Wire’. “The package has some good points but it probably needs to do more.”

In the interview, Rajan said that the piecemeal package failed not just in providing resources for recovery of an economy hard hit by Covid but also in the basic support given to the broad base sections like migrant labours and farmers who need money apart from food grains. The economic stimulus package consisted only of 5 kg food grain(Rice/Wheat) and Rs 500 transferred to women having a Jandhan account.