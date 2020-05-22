Heavy Rain: Dams opened in Kerala

Aruvikkara dam was opened in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala due to heavy rain. Heavy rains have lashed the southern parts of Kerala. heavy damage to agricultural land and houses were also reported.

Five shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened.While four shutters have been raised up to 1.25 metres while one is at 1 metre.

Due to the incessant rains, low lying areas in Thiruvananthpuram have been submerged in water. Houses in Karippur and Nedumangad areas and paddy fields in Venganoor in Kovalam also were waterlogged.

The authorities have already cautioned those who are living on the banks of the Karamanayar river. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the area accompanied with lightning for five days.