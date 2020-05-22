‘How weird this is’: Congress leader P. Chidambaram take jibe at union government

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram has mocked the data of Covid-19 provided by government machinery. The former Finance minister accused that there are discrepancies in the data of Covid-19 infections in the country presented by two government organisations.

“See how weird this is: Total number of COVID19 cases in the country now at 118,447, including 66330 active cases and 3583 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. And the dashboard* number is: TOTAL CASES: 116,723 *Source: ICMR, M/HFW,” Chidambaram tweeted. He said that the these data sets has been taken from Union Ministry of Health and Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR.

The health ministry released the data on jump in the number of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Friday. India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 1,18,447 on Friday as 6,088 new cases were added to Thursday’s tally.

However, the ministry clarified in the table on state’s data that 1,620 cases have been reassigned to states.