Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 official teaser out : Watch Here

Actor Mohanlal on Thursday took to Twitter to share the official announcement video of Drishyam 2, which will mark his reunion with filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. The project, according to reports, will take off post lockdown.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.