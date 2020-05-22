Ramadan 2020: These countries announced first day of Eid Al Fitr

Some countries announced the first day of Ramadan on Friday. The Australian National Imams Council has announced that Saturday, May 23, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and Sunday, May 24 will be the first day of Shawwal, as well as Eid Al Fitr.

“Although we have been deprived of attending the mosques during this holy month of Ramadan due to the current situation of Covid-19, Allah SWT has not deprived us from the honour of worshipping him. It has been by Allah’s grace that our homes have transformed into mosques, full of the remembrance of Allah, supplication to him and the recitation of the Holy Quran. We thank Allah SWT for granting us the opportunity to worship Him throughout the month of Ramadan,” the council said.

“After consulting members of the Australian Fatwa Council and further inquiries to the local and global observatories, it has been confirmed that the new moon of the month of Shawwal will set before sunset on Friday, May 22, which is Ramadan 29. Thus, the ability to sight the moon on that day in Australia after sunset is impossible,” it added.

Turkey also announced May 24 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr as the Shawwal crescent moon was not seen on Friday.