See the thrilling video of rescuing a cobra stuck on rooftop

A scary video of rescuing a cobra which stuck on a rooftop with bare hands has become viral on social media. The video was shared on micro blogging website, Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Shailendra Singh.

The video shows a forester rescuing a snake stuck on a roof using his bare hands and just a stick. The man carefully removes the clay tiles, one after another, until he reaches the snake. He then gently teases the snake to prompt it out of its hiding place and eventually, uses the stick to pull out the reptile. Finally, he grabs it by the tail and puts it inside a bag.

“A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!” Singh captioned the video.