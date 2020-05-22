Senior DMK leader joins BJP amid corona lockdown

A day after he was removed from the post of deputy general secretary of the DMK, former Deputy Speaker of Tamilnadu Assembly V P Duraisamy today enrolled himself in the BJP.

‘I wholeheartedly accept the policies of the BJP. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can protect India,’ he said. Duraisamy said he joined the DMK following a request from the party’s then president M Karunanidhi. ‘I have written to the present leadership to remove from the primary membership of the party, he added.

A few days after he met BJP State president L Murugan, Duraisamy was on Thursday removed from the post of deputy general secretary of the party.

Reacting to this, he said, ‘It is not shocking news to me. At this juncture, I only wish Andhiyur Selvaraj, Rajya Sabha MP, who has been appointed in my place, well. Of course he is not my enemy.’

In a DMK release, party president M K Stalin announced the decision to remove Duraisamy from the party post but did not mention the reason for the action.

Duraisamy had served as Deputy Speaker of the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1991 and 2006 to 2011, and his meeting with Murugan had set off a buzz in the State political circles, considering the sharp differences between the BJP and DMK over a number of issues.