State government allows inter-state movement of people

Karnataka state government has allowed the inter-state movement of people. The movement will be allowed only with the consent of the receiving state.

“Inter-state pass is not required to go out of Karnataka as long as you have the consent of the receiving state,” informed Praveen Sood, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP).

The order follows MHA’s recent announcement of relaxed guidelines amid the nationwide lockdown.”Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move.”