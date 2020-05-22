Vodafone Idea announces new prepaid plan with free data and talktime

Vodafone Idea has launched a Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan that brings Rs. 20 talktime for making voice calls and SMS messages and 100MB high-speed data allocation for 14 days. The new plan is available as an “AllRounder” option for Vodafone customers, while Idea subscribers have received the new plan as a “Ratecutter” pack.

As per an official listing on the Vodafone site, the Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan includes Rs. 20 value that is valid only for voice calls and SMS messages, along with a call rate of Rs. 2.5 paise per second for all local and national calls. There is also 100MB high-speed data bundles with this plan. The plan comes with a validity of 14 days.