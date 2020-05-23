“Are you working for India or China?: Maneka Gandhi asks TikTok

Former union minister and BJP MP, Maneka Gandhi has came down heavily on social media platform TikTok for not following the law in India. She took his micro blogging website to criticize the the Head of TikTok for refusing to delete videos depicting animal cruelty and handing over details of such video creators to the concerned authorities.

“We as an NGO will certainly not take part in this message on TikTok since you have no intention of following Government of India orders.. You need to have more respect for the laws of the country you work in and for your own guidelines. I am not interested in your sanctimonious lies”, wrote Maneka Gandhi.

Gandhi informed that in the past 3 months, she had received over 100 videos depicting animal cruelty but TikTok failed to remove the contentious videos. She also accused the Chinese app of increasing its users at the expense of violence against women, children, and animals, besides spreading fake news. “Are you working for India or China? This is not acceptable. I want a much better and firmer commitment immediately and I need to see it in action,” Maneka Gandhi concluded.

She had asked the Head of TikTok India to penalize people involved in sharing videos of ‘gratuitous violence’, besides suspending their accounts permanently. Gandhi had also directed him to reveal the names and addresses of such users to the law enforcement authorities so that appropriate action can be taken against them.