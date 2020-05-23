DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Congress spokesperson tests coronavirus positive

May 23, 2020, 08:48 am IST

Senior Congress leader and President of All India Professional Congress Sanjay Jha has tested positive for coronavirus. Sanjay Jha is  also the spokesperson of Congress party.

Sanjay Jha has confirmed the news through his Twitter handle. ” I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all”, Jha tweeted.

Sanjay Jha  currently lives in Mumbai. Jha is one of the prominent faces representing the Congress party on national television news channels.

 

