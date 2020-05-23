Covid-19: Gulf country eases lockdown restrictions

Bahrain has eased the lockdown restrictions imposed in the country. Some of the restrictions were eased by the Bahrain government.

The new decisions were approved by the Government’s Executive Committee during a virtual meeting chaired by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

As per the new announcement, all non-essential medical services will resume operations. Also commercial and industrial businesses can resume usual operations. All salons and barber shops are to reopen as of May 27. Professional sports players will also be allowed to resume their sport exercises in outdoor spaces and swimming pools.Also,Outdoor cinemas are allowed to operate.