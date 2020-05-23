DH Latest NewsNEWSIndiaNorth East

Cyclone Amphan’s loss calculated by W.bengal government may baffle any one

May 23, 2020, 06:03 pm IST

The W.Bengal authorities had calculated the losses of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ which ravaged through the Eastern coast of India. The losses are estimated to be of 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) to infrastructure and crops, state officials said.

The most powerful Cyclone in over a decade, teared through W.bengal causing a trail of destruction. Both India and neighboring Bangladesh recorded the death of 102 people in the cyclone. The timely evacuation of over 3 million people helped to lessen the casualty count at destructive wind speeds of over 133 kmph.

Much of the deaths occurred due to electrocution and collapsed structures.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close