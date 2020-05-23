Ramadan 2020: Eid Al Fitr announced

Muslims across the world has announced Eid Al Fitr. In Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait,UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan,Saturday will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and Sunday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr .

The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims.

While Ramadan began on April 24 in Arab countries, Muslims in most parts of India have been observing the fast since April 25. Indians will try to spot the moon on Saturday and if sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday. Otherwise Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on Monday, May 25 after fasting of days.