SpiceJet announces date of resuming operations

The budget airline company in India, SpiceJet has announced the date of resuming its operations. The airline has informed that the normal flight services will resume on May 25/

SpiceJet will operate flights to 41 domestic destinations operating an average 204 daily and 1431 weekly flights. SpiceJet will be operating flights on all its UDAN routes.

Passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process. Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes.

Wearing a mask and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for passengers. A temperature check will be done before entering the terminal building and only passenger with a green status on the Aarogya Setu App will be allowed.