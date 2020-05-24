Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests Covid positive

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar revealed on Saturday that he has been home quarantined since testing positive for coronavirus on May 14.

Kiran Kumar has no Covid symptoms so far since the diagnosis. The actor is noted for his supporting role mostly in 90’s Bollywood movies-Pathar ke Phool, Afsana Pyar ka and many mini screen serials.

“I am asymptomatic positive. On May 14, I had gotten myself tested, and it turned out in the report that I had COVID 19. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough. I am fine and have self quarantined at home. It has been ten days, and I haven’t developed any symptoms,” Kiran Kumar said.