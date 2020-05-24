COVID 19: Senior AIIMS doctor dies of COVID 19

A senior and veteran at Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, 78, was the director of the Pulmonology department at the premier hospital, which has been treating coronavirus patients for weeks.

Dr Pande and his wife tested positive for the infection on Tuesday with mild symptoms but remained in home isolation, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told news agency PTI.

“We were following him up regularly. He said he was improving. Yesterday, he had his dinner and went off to sleep and then died possibly because of an acute cardiac event,” he said.

Dr Sangita Reddy, a senior Delhi doctor, said the disease has claimed its most illustrious victim.

“Deeply saddened to hear that today COVID-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr JN Pande, Director and Professor of Pulmonology, AIIMS, New Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world, his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family,” she tweeted.