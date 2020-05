513 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman. The total number of infection in Oman has rised to 7770. The newly diagnosed cases include 179 Omanis and 334 foreigners.

Two Omani citizens aged 68 and 76 had died of COVID-19. The death toll has reached at 36. The total recoveries from the disease in Oman have increased by 85 cases to reach 1,933.