Covid-19 Updates: Malayali teacher died of coronavirus in UAE

A Malayali teacher working in UAE has died of coronavirus. Anil Kumar aged 50 who works as a senior Hindi teacher of Sunrise School in Abu Dhabi died of the deadly viral infection on Sunday. Anil Kumar, who suffered from breathing problems was diagnosed with Covid-19 more than two weeks ago and has been in hospital since May 7.

“The management, administrators, other faculty members, students and the school as a whole is struck with intense sorrow and is speechless. The bond that he had developed over the years, just as how we have with each faculty, makes the loss unbearable. The entire school family is shaken and finds it hard to come to terms with this most saddening news.” Thakur Mulchandani, principal Sunrise School told a UAE daily.

Kumar has left behind his wife and two children. Kumar’s wife Rajini is also a staff of the school . She is in the faculty of the mathematics department.