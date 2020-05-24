Covid hospital in Delhi catches fire,Fire tenders high alert saves the day

A major fire engulfed the designated Covid-19 hospital opposite to Delhi IIT on Saturday evening at 5:45 PM.

Thick smoke emanated from the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital opposite IIT Delhi campus which send alarm calls to fire station.8 fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was doused before it caused further damage.

The fire and rescue team evacuated 8 patients from the hospital as part of the operation.

“There was no patient on the third floor of the building where the fire broke out. All the eight patients were on the ground floor,” he said.

A team of firemen focused on evacuating the patients to a safer place while the others contained the fire in the building which comprised a basement, ground floor, and three floors, said the senior fire official. The fire was supposedly from an overheated air conditioner . The Fire brigade requested Delhiites to periodically service ACs before using them. Heatwave in Northern India compels people to switch on ACs.

With summer, there has been an increase in the number of calls about the fire.