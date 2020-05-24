Delhi police nabs youth for stalking his school junior

Delhi police arrested a 20-year-old school drop out for allegedly stalking a girl, who was two grades junior to him at school. In India, stalking – physical or electronic via phone calls, text messages, or emails, is a criminal offense. It is punishable with one to three years in jail.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Chillar, a resident of Rajdhani Park, Nangloi. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

On Tuesday, a woman lodged a complaint at the Paschim Vihar (West) police station alleging that Chillar was stalking her daughter and called her frequently. On Tuesday, he barged into the girl’s house. He was carrying a pistol and threatened the girl and her mother, according to the officer.

The woman’s nephew reached there and snatched the pistol from Chillar’s hands. Thereafter, the accused fled from the spot. He left behind his mobile phone, the officer said. An investigation is ongoing on the source of the gun which Chillar obtained to threaten the girl.