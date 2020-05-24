Former Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra former chief minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. Congress leader Ashok Chavan is the current PWD minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday on account of 3,041 new detection, the highest in the single day.

The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635.

The number of the Covid-19 cases detected in the state now stands at 50,231 while that of active cases at 33,988. The number of the recovered patients rose by 1,196 in the day to 14,600.