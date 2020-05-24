Lawmaker in a gulf country asks to remove expats from these jobs

A member of Kuwait Parliament has asked the government to remove expats working the judicial sector in the country. Khaled Al Uteibi, a MP of Kuwait Parliament has made this demand.

“Replacement should start at the top of the pyramid. Kuwaitising the judicial authority is a must. If the government wants to cooperate with the assembly [parliament] on the file of replacements, it has to start with the top of the pyramid and be committed to not employing non-Kuwaitis in the judicial authority,” said Khaled Al Uteibi.

Foreign workers make up 3.3 million of Kuwait’s 4.6 million population.