Monalisa’s this songs rocks YouTube: Watch it here

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is a pet netizens. The actress has huge fan following on social media. And now an old song of her has rocked the video sharing platform, YouTube.

A song from the movie ‘Mora Balma Chhail Chhabila’ has resurfaced on YouTube and has gone viral. The film had released on 2011. The movie has an ensemble star cast with Vinay Anand, Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa, Pankaj Kesari, Gunjan Pant, Divya Dwivedi, Seema Singh and Sanjay Singh in lead roles.

Monalisa moved to TV with a popular show ‘Nazar’ in 2018, where she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show ‘Nazar 2’. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.