National Green Tribunal building sealed, staff tests Covid positive

The National Green tribunal building complex was sealed after an official posted in the court’s administrative section tested positive for Covid-19.

The official, who was posted in the general administration section of the principal bench, had attended office on May 19 and was hospitalized after testing positive on Friday. This is the first Covid-19 positive case to be reported from inside the NGT?complex.

“All necessary protocols are being followed. Contact tracing is in progress and high-risk contacts shall be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The NGT premises shall remain under deep sanitization and with effect from May 23, no officer, staff, lawyers, litigants, and the public shall be permitted to have access to NGT (principal bench) premises,” a notification released by the green court read.