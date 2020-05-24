Ramadan 2020: Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Monday in these countries

Muslims across the globe is celebrating Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan on Sunday. Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on three different days in different parts of the world.

Moon-sighting committees in countries like Somalia, Niger, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Mauritania began their celebrations on Friday,May 23, while India, Bangladesh and Nepal will only celebrate on Monday,May 25 after observing the last day of Ramadan today.

#UAE announces Eid Al Fitr on Sunday, May 24. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 22, 2020

The rest of the Islamic world – including the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Brunei, Turkey, Chad, Tunis, Syria, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt and Morocco – celebrate Eid Al Fitr today.

The first day of Eid depends on the spotting of a new crescent by moon-sighting committees in individual countries.