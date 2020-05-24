DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ramadan 2020: RTA announced updated time of public transport services and free parking in Dubai

May 24, 2020, 05:30 pm IST

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service time of public transport services (metro, tram, buses, marine transport, taxis, and shared transport) as well as customer happiness centres and centres of service providers for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The new timings will continue until Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

