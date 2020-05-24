Ramadan 2020: RTA announced updated time of public transport services and free parking in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service time of public transport services (metro, tram, buses, marine transport, taxis, and shared transport) as well as customer happiness centres and centres of service providers for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

RTA has announced the business hours of its services during the holiday of Eid Al-Fitr 1441H/2020, https://t.co/sfnVZd3Nye pic.twitter.com/vgmoGbl14N — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 23, 2020

The new timings will continue until Tuesday, May 26, 2020.