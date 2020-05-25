Coronavirus : 51 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

As per the latest reports, 51 Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. So far 1809 police personnel in the state have tested positive for the deadly virus. 18 police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Maharashtra has reported highest number of cases in the country.

As per the latest reports, India stands at the tenth spot in the number of most Coronavirus cases in the World. So far more than 4000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease whereas the number of patients has risen to 1,38,000.