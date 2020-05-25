Coronavirus : Former chief minister tests positive for COVID19

Another minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to IANS, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive.

Chavan’s condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town.

Earlier, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the fight against the novel coronavirus is going to be tougher now as the state’s case tally mounts.

He assured people that the government is prepared with extra health facilities to deal with any emerging situation out of this virus outbreak.