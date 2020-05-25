Coronavirus : Govt extends lockdown till June 30

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown to control coronavirus in the state for another five weeks. An order from the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, said the lockdown will continue till June 30 in all 12 districts of the state.

The hill state has so far recorded 214 cases of coronavirus, of which 63 patients recovered and five died. The district of Hamirpur has over one-fourth of the total cases in Himachal Pradesh.

While Hamirpur has reported 63 cases so far, Solan has 21.

The lockdown extension in the state comes as the rest of the country eased lockdown restrictions and the Centre re-started air travel.