COVID 19 :India has now become one amongst the worst hit nation

The total number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 1,38,845 on Monday with the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

With the biggest single day spike, India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country.

Out of the total number of cases, 77,103 are active cases and 57,721 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The United States leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil, now Latin America’s hardest-hit country, is second, with more than 347,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths.

Third on the list is Russia, with more than 344,000 reported cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

Globally, over 5.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 3.4 lakh deaths.