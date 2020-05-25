DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaInternational

Earthquake strikes while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda’s press meet. See her reaction here

May 25, 2020, 11:48 am IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was calm when an earthquake struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.

Ardern, who became prime minister in 2017, is hugely popular in New Zealand for her handling of several crises – a mass shooting in Christchurch last year, a volcanic eruption in December and the recent coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Levin, a city close to the capital, and at a depth of 37 km, according to Geonet.

Ardern was speaking on a live TV interview at the time from the parliament building, called the Beehive.

