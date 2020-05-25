Earthquake strikes while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda’s press meet. See her reaction here

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was calm when an earthquake struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.

Ardern, who became prime minister in 2017, is hugely popular in New Zealand for her handling of several crises – a mass shooting in Christchurch last year, a volcanic eruption in December and the recent coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Levin, a city close to the capital, and at a depth of 37 km, according to Geonet.

Ardern was speaking on a live TV interview at the time from the parliament building, called the Beehive.

