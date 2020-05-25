Five year old kid flies alone; unites with family after three months

As flights restarted in India today after two months because of the coronavirus lockdown, a little boy in Bengaluru airport carrying a “special category” ticket was among the most heartwarming sights of the day.

Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi, and walked into the arms of his overjoyed mother at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. He travelled as a special category passenger.

“My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months,” his mother told news agency ANI, holding Vihaan, dressed in all-yellow with a matching mask, and blue gloves.

Domestic flights operated on Monday for the first time since late-March, when the country went into lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. Many were stuck in cities they were visiting when all flights were stopped.

Till 9 am today, Bengaluru airport had five flights in and 17 departures. Vihaan’s flight was among them. Nine flights were cancelled.