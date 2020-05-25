IMD forecasts heavy rains: Yellow alert issued in 11 districts in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 11 dsitrcits in Kerala. The IMD has issued warning of isolated heavy rainfall across the state up to May 28.

An yellow alert has been declared in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad districts on Tuesday and Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been declared on Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram on Thursday.

The IMD predicted that there will be heavy rain in isolated regions across the state and also wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail over south west Bengal sea.