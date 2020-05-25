DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Locals capture suspected ‘spy’ pigeon from Pakistan near Indian border

May 25, 2020, 05:28 pm IST

Locals have captured a pigeon suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The pigeon, carrying a “coded message”, was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

According to officials, security agencies concerned are working to decipher the “coded message”.

“The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.

