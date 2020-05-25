Police rescued 75 cattle from illegal slaughterhouse

Gujarat police has rescued 75 cattle and also seized huge amount of meat from illegal slaughterhouse in Ahmedabad. The police has raided the area behind Rani Rupamati’s mosque in Shahpur and arrested five accused. They booked seven more persons related to the case. Shahpur has been identified as a Coronavirus hotspot and declared as red zone in Ahmedabad.

The police have invoked sections 5, 6, 6(k)1, 7 and 8 of Gujarat Animal Protection Act, 2017 and sections 11(1)(i), 11(1)(l) and 11(1)(d) of Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, 1960.

In addition, the police have booked the accused under sections 335 and 393 of Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 along with IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), and 119 of Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949.