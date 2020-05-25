Right wing group vandalised film sets in Kerala . Read the full story here

The Perumbavoor Police in Kerala have registered an FIR Monday and began investigating the vandalizing of a film set by members of a right-wing Hindu group. The set which resembles a church, erected by the art team of the Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Minnal Murali’ on an island on the banks of the Periyar on the outskirts of Kochi was found vandalised with a leader of a fringe Hindu outfit claiming responsibility for the same on Facebook.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose government completed four years on Monday, promised tough action against the right-wing outfits at a press briefing. “Such incidents have no place in Kerala. The film set was built in March spending lakhs of rupees. But because of Covid lockdown, the work got stuck. Now, there are reports of Banjrang Dal having vandalised it last evening. This is clearly aimed at provoking religious sentiments. Kerala is not a land where such communal forces can thrive. The government will take strong action. There is no doubt about it.”

“The FIR has been registered though we haven’t added the sections yet. Our officers are investigating. We will have more developments in a few hours,” an officer at the Perumbavoor police station said.