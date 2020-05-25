Unrests in Spain after Bars re-opened,Old style fist fights new head ache of govt after Covid lockdown

It is often considered as man is forgetful by nature. Spain, last month had witnessed the worst death toll in Europe after Italy and it is not over a week that the government relaxed its strict lockdown policies.

As part of phased relaxations Bars & Pubs were allowed to open with new norms to avoid crowding. But Spaniards were quick to forget the Covid measures and social distancing after the Booz, and widespread unrests were reported from Malaga and Madrid,a critical hotspot.

People fighting with waste bins, chairs, and whatever they could get a hold from the bar counter were reported by regional Spanish media. Many drunkards were so intoxicated that they were seen lying on mid-streets and sewer drains after celebrating the re-opening of Bars.

2,82852 people are COVID positive in Spain according to the latest reports and 28,752 people lost their life. In an average 74 deaths are occurring every 24 hours.482 new cases are recorded each day.