‘Uttar Pradesh government set up a ‘Migration Commission’ to create jobs for migrant workers

May 25, 2020, 12:31 pm IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a ‘Migration Commission’ as a step  to create employment opportunities for the migrant workers  who have returned home from other states following the coronavirus lockdown.  This was announced by Uttar Pradesh  Chief Minister  Yogi Adityanath.

“These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in UP as the State Government is going to set up a commission for their employment”, said  Yogi Adityanath.

Migrant workers will be quarantined and given food kit along with help in preparation of ration card. Over and above, Rs 1,000 would also be provided, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

The commission will look into sundry factors associated with the rights of migrant workers and act to prevent their exploitation.

More than 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP from various parts of the country.

