The Covid death count in the US touched 1 Lakh mark on Monday.17 lakh US citizens are tested Covid positive in the US on Monday.US citizens account for 30.55 percent of the total Covid patients in the world. The recovery rate is also less than 25 percent in the US.

4.52 lakh have completely recovered from the disease.11.37 are still being treated in Covid hospitals in the country. Of these the condition of 17,000 is critical and currently in ventilator support.