Actress Priyanka Chopra shares parents’ throwback pic from army days : Watch Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently under home quarantine at Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and the rest of the family members including her niece Sky and cousin Divya. She has been active on social media and updating her fans and well-wishers with whatever is happening in their daily lives. The actress has been trying to keep herself busy amidst the quarantine period and has been indulging in numerous kinds of stuff the glimpses of which are shared on social media.

In between all of this, Priyanka has paid her tribute to all the fallen military heroes on Memorial Day through the medium of an Instagram post. The Sky Is Pink actress recalls how her parents had been a part of the Indian Army and offered their selfless service to the same. She has also shared a throwback picture of her parents, Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra clad in uniforms along with the post. She writes, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army… and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.”

