Age is just a number for love:Celebrity relationships with big age gaps

The lyrics of the popular pop song” age ain’t nothing but a number” by Aaliyah is a sentiment clearly shared by many celebrity couples in a strong and loving relationship. As it does in medieval times, these celebrities prove the age gap between husband and wife is insignificant as long as both have a deep and loving understanding between them. True love can prevail even with massive age gaps. That being said, for the celebrities from Hollywood even true love is blind and maybe fleeting at times.

Here is a list of 10 Celebrity couples with huge age gaps:

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves– 14 YEARS:

The True Detective star has been “all right, all right, all right” with the Brazilian model since 2006. After six years together, they married in Austin, Texas, subsequently welcoming 3 children Levi, Vida, and Livingston into the world.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones– 25 YEARS:

Yes, The heartthrob of 80’s Hollywood Michael Douglas has won the heart of Catherine Zeta-Jones, the damsel from Mask of Zorro and Entrapment. Catherine is exactly 25 years younger than Michael Douglas and they share there birthday. The couple married in 2000 and, despite a somewhat turbulent road, are still going as strong as ever. The little turbulence is often linked to Douglas’s comments of him getting throat cancer from the efforts he made to please his better half through cunnilingus.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart – 22 YEARS

Calista Flockhart became a seminal part of the ’90s as TV’s Ally McBeal but also became Han Solo’s third wife. The pair met in 2002, and within a year, Harrison was gushing to Hello! Magazine, “I’m in love!” The couple made it official with a Santa Fe wedding in 2009.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary– 18 YEARS

The son of actor Alan Thicke saw no “Blurred Lines” when he fell in love with model April Love Geary. After his divorce from Paula Patton was finalized in 2015, Thicke and Geary welcomed their very first little one. Christmas 2018 saw the Masked Singer judge pop the question, which they would reveal via Instagram alongside a photo of a pregnant Geary.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley – 17 YEARS

The ‘Transporter’ star met Victoria’s Secret angel on the set of Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 2010. After 6 years together, Statham would propose, and just a year later, their first child, Jack Oscar, was born.

George and Amal Clooney – 17 YEARS

Hollywood’s most enduringly beautiful couples have an age gap of almost two decades. Regarded as the sexiest man in Hollywood, the Ocean’s eleven star met Amal in 2013 during a fundraiser event. An active human rights activist for the UN and a successful lawyer, the Arab damsel was swept off the foot by the Hollywood hunk. They were engaged after 1 year and Amal flaunted a 7 Carat engagement ring on her finger. They are now parents to two-year aged twins now.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – 11 YEARS

The Green lantern Costars fell head over heels at each other at the sets of the movie. The cute couples are parents to three kids now and often share adorable Instagram posts of them cooking delicious meals together.