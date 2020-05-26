Coronavirus : Covid19 positive cases cross 1.44 lakh-mark in India

India on Monday entered the list of 10 countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus. The development comes after the country recorded a major spike in the number of cases for four consecutive days, surpassing Iran, according to the John Hopkins University (JHU) data.

The country registered 154 deaths and a record jump of 6,977 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,44,472 and death toll to 4,172 on Monday with some experts attributing the spike in cases to the lockdown relaxations, including the partial resumption of rail services and road transport along with the return of the migrant workers.

At this critical time of corona crisis, the domestic passenger flights also resumed operations on Monday after a gap of nearly two months.